Police have released CCTV images in a bid to track down a man who could help with their enquiries following a reported burglary at an Aberystwyth pub.
Officers are investigating a reported burglary at the Yr Hen Orsaf Wetherspoons pub between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on Tuesday, 21 January.
A police spokesperson said: “Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help in identifying the person pictured who might have information that could help.
“If you know the person, or believe it might be you, please get in touch, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. crimestoppers-uk.org.
“Quote reference 25*55833.”