FIRE crews from five stations were called to a house fire in rural Ceredigion overnight.
At 9.35pm on Thursday, 8 February, the Lampeter, Tregaron, Llandovery, Llandysul and Aberystwyth crews were called to an incident in Llanfair Clydogau following reports of visible flames.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "Crews responded to a single-storey domestic cottage that was well alight on their arrival.
"The fire was confined to the property’s kitchen and roof space and crews utilised three high-pressure hoses, two breathing apparatus sets, small gear and one short extension ladder to extinguish the fire.
"Crews also utilised a turntable ladder to cut away a section of the property’s roof for easier access.
"The property was partly destroyed by the fire and all occupants were accounted for.
"Crews left the scene at 12.59am on Friday, 9 February."