AN electrical fire has led to the destruction of a conservatory in Ystumtuen.
Fire crews from Aberystwyth and Llanidloes were called to the remote location some 13 miles east of Aberystwyth, at 3.14pm on Tuesday, 14 January.
The property's owner had managed to extinguish the fire in the conservatory, measuring three metres by three metres, before the arrival of the crews, who then investigated for further fire spread, dampened down remaining hotspots and isolated the property’s electricity supply.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The conservatory was completely destroyed by fire.
“All the property’s occupiers were fit and well. It is believed this was an electrical fire.
“Crews left the scene at 4.42pm.”