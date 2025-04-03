Fire crews spent more than six hours tackling a house fire near Cilgerran on Wednesday morning.
Fire and rescue crews from Cardigan, Crymych, Milford Haven, Newcastle Emlyn and Haverfordwest were dispatched to the village of Bridell in Ceredigion at 6am on Wednesday, 2 April.
A fire had broken out in the roof of a three-storey domestic property.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire said: "Crew members utilised three hose reel jets, three 70 metre hoses, one turntable ladder appliance, one short-extension ladder, six breathing apparatus sets and small gear to extinguish the fire.
"All persons were accounted for. Damage was caused to the property’s roof and attic space."
Crews left the scene at 12.47pm.