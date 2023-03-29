Dr Matt O’Meara, a Critical Care Consultant onboard Wales Air Ambulance said: "It was remarkable to see what a recovery Chris made after his accident. We met him in the back of a land ambulance which got to him shortly before us and I remember thinking how poorly he was. True to Welsh weather, the heavens opened on us all shortly before we prepared Chris for the journey in the helicopter, and I remember thinking how poorly Chris was. I had the privilege of meeting Chris and his wife when they came to visit the Welshpool airbase and it is fabulous that he is back to full pace on his bike."