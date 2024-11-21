Nineteen people have been arrested following an operation in Gwynedd to tackle drug supply into the area.
Operation Hessite saw officers from North Wales and Merseyside execute warrants in Llanberis, Bangor, and Caernarfon between 12 and 14 November.
The police have released dramatic footage of a number of the drugs raids completed at properties across the county, as part of the operation.
The operation came about following intelligence the police received about drug supply and distribution across the county of Gwynedd.
Over three days of action, officers executed four warrants under the misuse of drugs act and conducted over 20 stop searches which subsequently resulted in 19 people being arrested on suspicion of offences including theft, possession of weapons and drugs.
Five weapons and a large quantity of suspected drugs and cash were also seized during the warrants.
Following the arrests, one man has since been recalled to prison, one man has been charged for possessing an offensive weapon and another man has been charged with possession of Class A drugs.
Temporary District Inspector Andrew Davies said: “Pursuing those who bring drugs into our communities continues to be a priority.
“Drug supply leads to criminal activity, especially serious and violent crime, which causes misery and fear for residents.
“We will continue to act on intelligence provided to us to disrupt the supply of drugs to the area. This information plays a vital part in identifying individuals and putting them before the courts.”
Police taking part in the operation also put leaflets through people’s doors with information about what to do if residents suspect there are drugs being supplied in their local area.
Anyone with information about drugs in their area should contact police via our website, by calling 101, or by reporting anonymously to Crimestoppers.