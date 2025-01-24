A report has revealed there were 284 complaints logged against North Wales Police in the second quarter of last year.
The statistics provided by the Independent Office for Police Conduct revealed the number of logged complaints had fallen from the same period in 2023.
According to the data, 310 were made in the same period in 2023, which is “significantly below most similar forces’” average of 463.
The figures reveal 70% of complaints to North Wales Police were related to the delivery of duties and service or police powers, policies, and procedures.
The report stated that there were currently 70 cases of complaints live with the Professional Standards Department.
Three cases had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) for independent investigation.