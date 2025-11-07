North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for information after drowned kittens were found in a plastic bag in Gwynedd.
The NWP Rural Crime team said the kittens were discovered in the Caernarfon area.
A team spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information following dead kittens being discovered in the Caernarfon area.
“The kittens were found in a plastic bag near the church in Llandwrog and are suspected to have been drowned between Thursday 23 October and Friday 24 October.
“It is illegal to drown kittens and other domestic animals under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information that could assist our enquiries should contact Rural Crime Team PCSO Rhys Evans via our website or by calling 101.”
