The Gwynedd & Môn Community Learning Partnership chaired by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has been praised by Estyn for its strong vision, inclusive teaching, and positive impact on learners across Gwynedd and Anglesey.
In its latest inspection report, Estyn highlights how the partnership helps adults develop essential skills, improve confidence, and re-engage with education.
Standout features highlighted in the report are the commitment to learner support and the creation of welcoming community spaces through Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s town centre ‘Tŷ Cyfle’ hubs at Holyhead, Bangor and Caernarfon.
The report drew attention to the importance of the Tŷ Cyfle centres that deliver essential skills and personal development courses to the community, while also breathing new life into previously underused buildings, transforming them into vibrant lifelong learning hubs.
Inspectors noted learning environments are consistently inclusive and supportive, providing safe spaces where learners can build self-esteem, improve well-being, and reconnect socially, often reducing isolation and fostering a strong sense of community.
Estyn’s report also notes tutors plan and deliver well-structured, purposeful sessions, tailoring lessons to learners’ needs and build strong, trusting relationships. Inspectors found learners make good progress in literacy, numeracy, digital and vocational skills.
The partnership was commended for supporting learners to improve their education, develop skills and take positive steps towards employment, with examples of learners preparing to progress to Further Education, A-levels or university.
Bilingual teaching and the development of Welsh were recognised as strengths. Tutors were praised for seamlessly switching between English and Welsh, and supporting learners to build confidence in using Welsh.
Estyn noted non-fluent Welsh speakers benefit from this approach, with learners reporting the use of Welsh and bilingual resources in their sessions helps them improve their understanding and everyday use of Welsh terms.
Inspectors also commended the partnership for its strong collaboration between local authorities, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Adult Learning Wales, ensuring provision meets the needs of communities, particularly in rural areas.
Aled Jones-Griffith, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted with Estyn’s recognition of the excellent work being carried out across Gwynedd and Môn. This report highlights the life-changing impact adult learning has on people’s confidence, skills and future opportunities. We are especially proud of the success of our bilingual teaching and the Tŷ Cyfle lifelong learning centres, which are making learning accessible to more communities than ever before. We look forward to building on this success.”
Gwern ap Rhisiart, Head of Education at Gwynedd Council, said: “It's a pleasure to see the success of Ty Cyfle centres recognised by Estyn. They offer inclusive and inspiring learning opportunities that make a real difference to the lives of learners throughout Gwynedd. Congratulations to the team for their dedication and vision."
Kathryn Robson, Chief Executive of Adult Learning Wales, said: “Estyn’s findings are a testament to the strength of the Gwynedd & Môn Community Learning Partnership. Together we’re opening doors to learning in the heart of our communities, through inclusive, bilingual teaching and welcoming Tŷ Cyfle hubs, helping adults build skills, confidence and clear routes into work and further study.”
