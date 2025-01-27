Rescuers from Aberdyfi crossed the river to assist a fell runner who slipped on wet rocks.
The team were called to Llyfnant Balley and were assisted by Brecon Mountain Rescue after a fell runner suffered a fracture after slipping on wet rocks.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue said: "This is just over the border for us, but as many of our team live close by, we were happy to help and were able to reach the casualty in good time.
"We used a splint on the injured ankle, and transferred him onto our stretcher for the walk out of roughly a mile.
"We have since heard that he has been discharged from hospital with a spiral fracture to his fibular, but avoided the need for surgery.”