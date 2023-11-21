FIRE crews were called to an Aberystwyth primary school this afternoon following reports of a 'strong smell of smoke'
Crews responded to a call at Ysgol Cymraeg at 4.10pm on Tuesday.
In a statement released this evening, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4.10pm on Tuesday, 21 November, the Aberystwyth crew was called to an incident in Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth following reports of a strong smell of smoke in one of the school’s classrooms.
"Crew members carried out a full thermal scan using a thermal imaging camera and found no high temperatures nor hotspots.
"Crew members left the scene at 4.53pm."