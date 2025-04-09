Fire crews from three stations have battled a house fire in Aberystwyth on Tuesday night.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue (MAWW) crews from Aberaeron, Aberystwyth and Tregaron fire stations were called to an incident at Heol Y Bont in Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth at 9.55pm on Tuesday, 8 April.
A spokesperson for MAWW said: “Crews responded to a fire involving a domestic property where no casualties were reported.
“Crews utilised one hose reel jet and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and checked the neighbouring property to prevent fire spread.
“After extinguishing the fire, Fire Service crews continued to dampen down before leaving the scene at 11.22pm in the care of Dyfed Powys Police.”