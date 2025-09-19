A Cardigan woman has pleaded guilty to a string of thefts and attempted thefts from a Cardigan supermarket.
Kelly Harcourt, of 45 Maes Henffordd, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 19 September.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £50.62 from Tesco in Cardigan on 17 July this year, and stealing £162.52 worth of food from the same supermarket on 19 August.
She also admitted three counts of attempted thefts from the Tesco store on 8, 11 and 23 August.
Harcourt also pleaded guilty to stealing chocolates worth £23.80 from Cardigan’s Spar store on 10 August.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Harcourt will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 24 September.
