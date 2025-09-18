A Cardigan man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to charges of driving without a licence and without insurance.
Michael Harries, of 16B Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.
The 30-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to driving without a licence and without insurance in a Skoda Fabia on the B4333 at Aberporth on 14 July.
Harries changed his pleas on both charges to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates fined Harries a total of £180 and endorsed his driving record with six penalty points.
He must also pay £400 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £72 victim fund surcharge.
