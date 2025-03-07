An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a pub in Gwynedd.
The fire at the Glyn y Weddw Arms in Llanbedrog broke out in the early hours of the morning on Friday, 7 March.
The pub has announced it will be closed for the time being.
A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Friday afternoon: “We received a call to a fire at a commercial premises in Llanbedrog at 00:55am this morning.
“Multiple crews attended the incident.
“No one was harmed and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”
The owners of the Robinsons pub said on Facebook: “We will be closed for the foreseeable due to a fire.
“Sorry for any inconvenience.”