Fire crews have rescued three dogs from a house fire in Dihewyd.
Crews from Aberaeron and New Quay were called to the incident in Dihewyd at 3pm on Monday, 24 February.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire said: "Crews responded to a fire confined to a hob within a domestic property.
"Crews utilised two breathing apparatus sets, one hose reel jet, one thermal imaging camera and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.
"Crews were also involved in rescuing three dogs from the property. Crews left the scene at 4.41pm.
"The fire is believed to have started by the cooker being turned on accidentally, with items left on top of the cooker.”