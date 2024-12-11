FIRE crews are currently tackling a fire in the Teifi Valley which has closed a main road.
Crews from five separate fire station are currently on the fire which is along the A475 between Drefach and Rhydowen.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 12.12pm on Wednesday, 11 December, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Tregaron, Lampeter, Llandysul, Port Talbot, Aberaeron and Aberystwyth Fire Stations were called to an incident on the A475 road from Drefach to Rhydowen.
"This incident is currently ongoing, and crews are responding to a property that is well alight and fully involved in fire.
"Crews are utilising hose reel jets and light portable pump to fight the fire.
"More information will be released when available."
The A475 between Drefach and Rhydowen is currently closed, with Dyfed-Powys Police posting on social media: "The road is currently closed due to an incident.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey".