Businesses in Gwynedd are being urged to remain vigilant against cyber crime, which continues to pose a significant threat to companies and organisations across the region.
To help tackle the issue, a campaign has been launched to raise awareness and provide advice.
Cyber crime remains a significant challenge for businesses, with criminal activity ranging from phishing scams to complex fraud schemes that can drain company accounts and damage reputations.
NWP Cyber Detective Constable Roheryn Evans said the two most common cybercrime tactics being used against businesses are diversion fraud when criminals impersonate legitimate business contacts and ransomware, when malicious software infiltrates computer networks.
Det Evans said: “The evolving nature of cyber crime means businesses need to stay alert and take proactive steps to protect themselves.”