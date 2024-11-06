North Wales Fire and Rescue crews and the public have been thanked for their work this bonfire night.
The service said they attended 29 incidents overnight, and the number of incidents has decreased in the last decade.
The service said: “Thanks to our crews for supporting bonfire and firework events across the region, and to our residents for attending these events and helping to keep our communities safe.
“Firefighters attended 29 incidents overnight – the majority being calls to fires in the open.
“Eighty-nine people called our control room to let us know they would be undertaking burning / a bonfire, helping us to avoid unnecessary attendance by crews.”
Kevin Jones, Head of Prevention, said: "Across the region the number of firework and bonfire related incidents has reduced substantially over the last 10 years or so.
“We'd like to thank our residents for working with us to help keep our communities safe. Attending organised displays really is the safest way to celebrate bonfire season.
“However, these calls to bonfires / fires in the open means that whilst crews are busy dealing with these incidents, there could be a real need for the resources to attend a life threatening situation elsewhere in the region."