GWYNEDD Council will make an order to temporarily stop vehicles from using Balkan Hill, Aberdyfi from a point by its junction with Hopeland Street, travelling south easterly for a distance of approximately 60 metres.
The order is necessary on health and safety grounds to the public during works on behalf of Scottish Power.
The alternative route is to travel south westerly on Mynydd Isaf then turn left at the junction with Copperhill Street. Travel on this road in a south easterly direction up to the closure and vice versa for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes into effect on 15 September and will be in force for a period not exceeding one month or until the work which it is proposed to carry out on the road is completed, whichever is the earlier.
At this stage it is anticipated that the work will be completed within approximately eight days.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.