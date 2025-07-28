Two walkers have been rescued by South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team.
At 6.50pm on Friday, 25 July, the team was called by the pair, who got lost near the summit of Clip in the Rhinogs.
The visitors to the area had set out earlier in the day, but with worsening weather conditions in the afternoon, rain and fog set in and they got lost.
Wet, slippery rocks made it challenging to navigate a safe way down, so they called for help.
They were in good spirits but cold.
They had no injuries and the team was able to walk them down safely off the hill. Additional team members were ready with vehicles to drive everyone back to base.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.