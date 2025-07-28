The gates have closed on the Royal Welsh Show 2025, and we have been looking back at some highlights.
Thousands of visitors attended the Llanelwedd showground for the four-day event.
A major highlight of this year’s show was the official opening of the new Heavy Horse Village - a dedicated area celebrating the legacy and ongoing role of working horses in Welsh agriculture.
The Ukrainian Cossacks dazzling displays of traditional horsemanship and acrobatics captivated showgoers, as did the Bolddog FMX display team, the Tristar Carriage and the RAF Falcons Parachute display team.
The show once again drew top entries with cattle, sheep, pigs, and horses judged across multiple classes, reflecting the exceptional quality of breeding and stockmanship in Wales.
HRH The Princess Royal attended the opening day in her capacity as President of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RACS).
Former Farmers’ Union of Wales President Glyn Roberts was honoured with the FUW Internal Award, recognising his services to Welsh agriculture.
First elected FUW President in 2015, Glyn was unanimously re-elected in 2020, serving until 2023.
Glyn has been FUW Caernarfonshire Chairman (1999-2002), and a member of FUW’s Finance and Organisation Committee (2003-2004).
The FUW Life Member also served as a non-executive director on Hybu Cig Cymru’s board by Welsh Assembly Government appointment.
Renowned Welsh TV presenter and dedicated farming advocate, Alun Edwards from Gwynedd - also known as Alun Elidyr - received the FUW Bob Davies Memorial Award for raising the public profile of Welsh farming.
The successful actor returned to his family farm, Cae Coch in Rhydymain, in 1996 following the death of his father.
Alun was tempted back in front of the cameras for Ffermio, and has presented S4C’s Royal Welsh coverage of the shearing shed competitions.
FUW President Ian Rickman presented the awards.
