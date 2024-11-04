Suspicious behaviour on the B4417 in Edern has led to the arrest of an uninsured drug driver.
Police said they were out on patrol when they spotted the car, stopping it in the early hours of Saturday, 2 November.
Following vehicle checks the driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for having no insurance and no MOT. The car was subsequently seized.
The driver also provided a positive roadside test for cannabis and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
He has since been released under investigation pending blood test results.
Anyone with information about drink or drug driving should report it to police via their website, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.