Gwynedd police are supporting a national campaign to raise awareness of knife crime and what they are doing to detect, reduce and prevent it.
They work all year tackling knife crime and helping keep communities safe, and Op Sceptre calls on the public to do their part by handing in knives and bladed articles to amnesty bins across north Wales.
In Gwynedd they can be taken to Bangor Police Station, Caernarfon Police Station, Bangor Recycling Centre, Cibyn Recycling Centre, Harlech Recycling Centre, and Dolgellau Recycling Centre.
If you have concerns you can give information about knives and knife crime either to police via https://orlo.uk/atSC0 or by contacting the Crimestoppers charity anonymously via 0800 555 111.