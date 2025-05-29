Changes to the T3 and T3C bus timetable to improve services across Penllyn, Meirionnydd have been welcomed.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor has been calling on Welsh government to reinstate services on these routes, raising the matter with ministers in the Senedd and holding meetings with transport providers.
TrawsCymru has confirmed a series of key changes to the timetable and route including additional T3C services to the top of Llanuwchllyn (Ysgol O M Edwards) in both directions ensuring safer access to the T3, a T3C Sunday service to Llanuwchllyn, Cynwyd, Llandderfel, and Llandrillo, whilst the 16:32 from Barmouth (Mon-Fri) will add stops in Llanuwchllyn, Cynwyd, Llandderfel and Llandrillo, providing Coleg Meirion Dwyfor students a direct journey home.
Welcoming this, the MS said: “Previous changes to the T3 service were not only a real inconvenience for constituents but meant many people faced additional barriers when trying to get to and from work and attending school or college.
“Local people found it increasingly difficult getting to the doctors or do their grocery shopping.
“Residents in rural areas rely on reliable and accessible public transport to go about their business and it is always the most vulnerable who suffer the most when decisions like this are taken.
“I am therefore pleased TrawsCymru and Welsh government have acknowledged local concerns and taken steps to improve bus services for our communities across Penllyn and Edeirnion.
“People made their views known and TrawsCymru have listened, and I thank them for that.
“The truth is Welsh government is diverting the lion’s share of public transport cash to prop-up train services. But public transport in rural areas like mine cannot be sacrificed at the expense of improving one service over another.
“With the government encouraging everyone to do their part to protect the environment, provision of public transport must be improved.”
