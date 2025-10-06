Firefighters from across west Wales successfully tackled a fire at the site of the former Highmead School near Llanybydder, stopping the blaze from spreading to the main building.
Crews were called to Highmead in Rhyddlan at around 12.12pm on Friday, 3 October following the outbreak of a fire within a single-storey building, formerly used as a gymnasium and swimming pool.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Lampeter, Llandysul, Carmarthen, Tregaron, Tumble, Aberystwyth and Aberaeron Fire Stations were called to an incident.
"Crews were involved in managing the fire and preventing it from spreading to the main school building.
"Crews utilised two breathing apparatus sets, four hose reel jets, one inflatable dam, delivery hoses and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.
"The fire was contained to the building of origin.
"The crews were supported by the attendance of the water bowser from Tumble Fire Station, which provides instant access to 9,000 litres of firefighting water, and the aerial appliance from Aberystwyth Fire Station, which allows firefighting from an elevated position as well as a platform for enhanced situational awareness.
"After extinguishing the fire, crews continued to monitor and dampen down remaining hot spots. The scene was reinspected the following morning with no signs of additional fire spread found."
