An infant has died after a medical emergency that prompted police and ambulance services to be called to the scene.
The 'tragic' incident occurred in Llanybydder at about 1pm on Tuesday (9 May) and it has been referred to a coroner.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services from Welsh Ambulance Service and Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police attended an address in the Llanybydder area in response to reports of an infant in medical emergency.
"Sadly the infant passed away.
"Police are now assisting HM Coroner in order to establish the full circumstances of the death and are supporting the family at this tragic time.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on 9 May, shortly before 1:00pm, to reports of a medical emergency in a property in Glanduar Llanybydder.
"We sent one community first responder, one emergency ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a duty operational manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service."