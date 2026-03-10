North Wales Housing associations are backing a national campaign in the run up to Senedd elections, calling for continued investment in social housing in Wales.
The Homes for Every Future campaign calls for a bold and deliverable plan to end Wales’ housing emergency.
In a joint statement, Sion Hughes, Adra Director of Policy and Delivery, Claire Shiland, North Wales Housing Director of Operations, Sharon Morris, Grŵp Cynefin Director of Neighbourhoods, Suzanne Mazzone, ClwydAlyn Executive Director of Housing Services, and Dan Hall, Cartrefi Conwy Executive Director of Customer and Communities said: “There is increasing demand for social, affordable and open market homes right across the north Wales region. It’s an absolute fundamental human right for people to have a home that is safe and affordable.
“Welsh Government has set a target for 20,000 new low carbon homes to rent by 2026 and we have a role to play in helping to meet that target.
“There is a clear will within the social housing sector in our region and across Wales to make a real difference and to play out part, but to do that we need continued investment from Welsh Government. There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution, but by working together, we can make an impact.
“We also have significant challenges around ambitious plans to decarbonise our current housing stock, including meeting the challenges of implementing the Welsh Housing Quality Standards 2023. These Standards would help make our homes more energy efficient, but there are major questions over the funding of the programme.
“Continued investment in social housing would also have wider benefits for our local communities such as increased support for our tenants, the creation of jobs locally through our investment schemes and new homes, as well as supporting the Welsh language and culture”.
