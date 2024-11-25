An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire that destroyed a caravan showroom on Saturday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Evans Caravans and Camping near Pwllheli at 5.35pm on 23 November.
A service spokesperson said: “Ten fire appliances and an ariel ladder platform were in attendance at the height of the incident.
“A commercial property and workshops were completely destroyed and 30 caravans were affected by the fire.
“The incident was under control by 9.57pm on Saturday.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
Relieved no-one was hurt, the company thanked “the fire crews, police, and locals for their support”.
Llwyn Ffynnon Caravan Park shared images of the blaze and damage on Facebook.