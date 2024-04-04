FIRE chiefs have presented three Lampeter firefighters with a certificate this week in recognition of their long service to the local community.
On Tuesday, 2 April, three Firefighters from Lampeter Fire Station were each presented with a certificate for 20 years of dedication and service to the community of Lampeter.
With a combined total of 60 years of service Watch Manager Aled Morgan and Firefighters Huw Rowcliffe and Glyn Jones were presented with long-service awards by Station Commander Danny Bartley
On presenting the awards during the Station’s drill night, Station Commander Bartley said: “I would like to congratulate Aled, Huw and Glyn on their remarkable achievements, tonight marks a significant milestone in their careers with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
"May I thank them all for their commitment and dedication to the safety of their local community.”