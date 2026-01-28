Emergency services rushed to the aid of a heavy goods vehicle on Monday night after it caught fire following a collision with a tree in mid Wales.
At 8.04pm on Monday, 27 January, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Newtown, Llandrindod Wells and Llanfyllin Fire Stations were called to an incident along the A489 at Caersws.
A fire spokesperson said: "The crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one heavy goods vehicle.
"The vehicle had collided with a tree, overturned and subsequently caught fire.
"Four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras were used to extinguish the fire. One casualty was conveyed to hospital by road ambulance.
"This incident required a multi-agency response, with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Ambulance Service also in attendance.
"The crews left the scene at 10.27pm."
