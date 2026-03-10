The Royal National Institute for the Blind is looking for blind or partially sighted people who use Arriva buses in Caernarfon, Bangor, Llandudno and the surrounding areas to help make bus travel better for all.
Sessions will be held from 10am-1pm at the Arriva bus depot or possibly the bus station in Bangor on a date to be confirmed in April.
Arriva staff want to hear about the experience of travelling on the bus for people who are blind or partially blind.
Arriva drivers will try on virtual headgear showing how different eye conditions affect travel experience.
Participants will take a short bus trip to see how drivers communicate and support passengers.
