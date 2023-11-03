A man has been arrested following a search warrant in Borth earlier today (Friday).
A large police presence was seen in the village at around 1pm today, with around five marked police cars seen along the high street.
When asked by the Cambrian News about the presence, a police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police officers have executed a warrant at a property in High Street, Borth Ceredigion.
"One male has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and currently remains in police custody.
"We would like to thank neighbouring residents for their patience while enquiries are ongoing.”