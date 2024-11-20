A man believed to be carrying a weapon has been arrested in Criccieth.
Police heard of concerns about a man who was suspected to be carrying a weapon in the areas of Llanystumdwy and Criccieth shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, 19 November.
Following enquiries, a 36-year-old local man was identified and arrested on suspicion of public order offences. He was not found to be in possession of a weapon.
Inspector Jamie Owens said: “I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing concerns.
“No weapons were identified, and the man remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.”
Anyone with further information about this should contact police via their website or by calling them, quoting Q174601.