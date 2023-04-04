A MAN has died in Aberystwyth following a ‘medical episode’ in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).
Dyfed-Powys Police told the Cambrian News: "Officers found a man collapsed in Park Avenue, Aberystwyth, following a suspected medical episode at around 2.50am.
“He was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious.”
No further details on the man have been released at this point.
A police cordon and officers were seen by eye witnesses on Ystwyth Retail Park near Home Bargains and Iceland at around 8am this morning.