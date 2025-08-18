A scheme is helping people find a suitable home in Gwynedd, according to the council.
They say the Gwynedd Homebuy scheme provides support to eligible applicants to help them become homeowners.
The equity-sharing initiative launched by the council in 2022, in partnership with Tai Teg and the Welsh Government, has helped 62 households purchase a home in Gwynedd.
Through collaboration with the Dwyfor Second Homes and Affordability Pilot, the maximum property value eligible for purchase has recently increased. In exceptional cases, properties worth up to £350,000 can now be considered—an increase of £50,000 from the previous threshold of £300,000.
Eligible buyers can use the scheme to buy a home on the open market.
Loans are available between 10 per cent and up to 50 per cent of a property's worth.
This is one of many schemes by the council to ensure more people have access to affordable housing in the county through the Housing Action Plan. Other plans include building more houses, bringing empty houses back into use and tackling homelessness by developing more supported housing in the county.
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said: "We are in the middle of a housing crisis and it’s essential that we do everything we can to help the people of Gwynedd with their housing situation. The number of people who have received help through this scheme clearly shows that there is a demand for the scheme and that it’s a scheme that works.
"It’s also important that we review our housing plans constantly to ensure that the criteria reflect the true situation for the people of Gwynedd. House prices have risen enormously over the last few years we have listened, and now the Gwynedd Homebuy scheme in some circumstances can help towards buying houses worth £350,000. Working together with the Welsh Government and Tai Teg means that we can combine our resources and reach even more people throughout Gwynedd.
"It is a difficult time for local people who want to buy a home in their communities, but help is available. I encourage anyone who wants more information to go to the Council's website, and if you are eligible for the scheme, go and register with Tai Teg as soon as possible."
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant MS, said: “It’s wonderful to see how our work with Cyngor Gwynedd and Tai Teg has helped so many people buy a home in their community.
"The Dwyfor pilot has taken a fresh approach to Homebuy, and the results speak for themselves - more families and individuals have become homeowners than ever before. I would encourage anyone who might be eligible for this scheme to register today.”
All the information about the scheme can be seen on the council’s website. Visit https://shorturl.at/uVgg1. To register, make an application or ask a question about the scheme, go to the Tai Teg website - https://taiteg.org.uk/ - or call 03456 015 605.
