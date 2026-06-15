A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision on the A470.
North Wales Police were called to the A470 at Dinas Mawddwy at 3.15pm on Saturday, 13 June.
The two-vehicle collision involved a red Ford Cortina rally car and a grey Triumph Tiger motorcycle.
The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he remains under treatment.
Sergeant Alun Jones said: "We are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, to contact us."
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number O092002.
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