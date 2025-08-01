The Snowdonia Slate Trail has been named the second-best hiking trail in the UK.
Research gathered by outdoor experts at Blacks found the Slate Trail ranked joint second with the Monarch’s Way in England, with the West Highland Way in Scotland taking first place.
Experts at UK outdoor retailer Blacks collated user ratings and Google search popularity, which ranked the West Highland Way at 9.24 out of 10, whilst the Slate Trail and Monarch’s Way both scored 8.48 out of 10.
The Slate Trail takes 4-8 days to complete across 146.8km, ranked highest in average All Trails user ratings at 4.6 out of five.
The Slate Trail takes hikers through the breathtaking views of Snowdonia National Park across varied terrain, giving walkers a glimpse into Wales’ slate mining heritage, passing old mining cottages, industrial sites and quarries.
Calum Jones, author and hiking enthusiast at Blacks, comments: “The UK is home to some incredible multi-day hikes which offer a more challenging alternative to shorter routes.
“With such a diverse range of landscapes across the UK, there is a perfect long-distance walk for all types of hikers, the best of which you can find in our list!
“Before setting out on a multi-day hike, preparation is crucial to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience.
“Take some time to thoroughly research the trail length and terrain to know what equipment will be best suited.”
The West Highland Way takes hikers from Milngavie to Fort William, traversing 153.5k,m taking walkers through Loch Lomond, Trossachs National Park and Ben Nevis.
Monarch’s Way follows the escape route of King Charles II following the Battle of Worcester in 1651 from Worcester to Shoreham, covering a huge 931.8km passing Worcester Cathedral and taking up to 60 days to complete.
