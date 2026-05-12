A Criccieth RNLI tea party has raised over £700 for the station.
RNLI Criccieth hosted their Yellow Welly Tea Party and postponed giant Easter egg raffle on 5 May, raising a fantastic £711.45.
There was a selection of scrumptious home made cakes and tea and coffee available to buy, with all proceeds from those going to help the RNLI’s mission of saving lives at sea.
A total of £546.80 was raised from the sale of tea and cakes, £61 was raised through the raffle and £103.65 in donations.
Tickets are still available for their postponed giant Easter Egg raffle.
The draw for the egg will be made during the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday, 25 May, so get your tickets early.
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