Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategy Lead for Transport for Wales, said: “It’s brilliant to see the community coming together to create something very special and memorable for Criccieth railway station. We’re proud our Challenge Fund could help the Cambrian Railway Partnership support these community-led projects that celebrated the 200th anniversary of the modern railway and strengthened local connections. Thanks to everyone’s incredible efforts the station is now a more welcoming space for passengers and locals.”