Fire crews continue to battle blazes across the Cambrian News region, and the public is being warned to stay away from affected areas.
Grass fires at Ffair Rhos, Claerwen Dam, Strata Florida and Aberhosan have been burning for days.
Giving an update on the Ffair Rhos fire, a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “
At 5.27pm on Sunday, 6 April, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Tregaron, Lampeter, Rhayader, Llanwrtyd Well, Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells, Llandovery and Llanidloes Fire Stations were called to reports of a grass fire in the Ffair Rhos area.
“Crews are in attendance at a grass fire covering approximately 2,500 hectares. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
“Crews are currently working in two locations, at Clearwen Dam and Strata Florida. A helicopter is also shuttling water to help extinguish these areas.
“This incident is ongoing, we ask members of the public to avoid the area.
“Our Joint Fire Control Centre is currently dealing with a high volume of calls relating to grass fires. Please only call 999 if your life or property is in immediate danger.”
Regarding the grass fire at Aberhosan, Machynlleth, the fire service said: “At 10.46am on Tuesday, 8 April, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Machynlleth Fire Stations were called to an incident near Aberhosan, Machynlleth.
“Crews are responding to a grass fire and utilising wildfire beaters and blowers to manage and extinguish the fire.
“This incident is currently still ongoing.”
Regarding Talybont, the service said that “approximately 10 hectares of grassland” has been burnt.
“Crews carried out full inspection from original location at Glaslyn Nature Reserve and relocated to Talybont Rhine forestry.
“This incident continues to be monitored with crews on standby. We would like to advise the public to stay away from the area.”