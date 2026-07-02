A Botwnnog man caught driving whilst disqualified three times, including twice in two days, has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Jamie Hughes, of Ty Gwyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 29 June.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing on 22 June to driving whilst disqualified on the B4413 at Sarn Mellteyrn on 30 and 31 March, as well as on 13 April.
He also admitted charges of driving while uninsured.
Magistrates handed Hughes a total of 24 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months and banned him from driving for a further 28 months.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
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