POLICE are appealing for information after finding evidence of cannabis cultivation in a former primary school.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police say they have found evidence of cannabis having been grown in the building and are appealing for information on suspicious behaviour in the area.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report outlining suspicions that cannabis was being grown at a former school in Pontsian on 25 March, 2023.
"Officers attended and entered the building to ensure there was nobody inside as it did not appear to be safe.
"Evidence of cannabis having been grown in the building was seized.
"Anyone with information about suspicious behaviour in the area, or who has seen people entering the building, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police."
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.