A Llandysul man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour in Lampeter.
Liam Michael Woodcraft, of Ardengrove, Clifton Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence on Teifi Terrace in Lampeter on 17 July last year.
Woodcraft is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
