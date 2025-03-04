Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of railway sleepers from a community orchard garden in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Five railway sleepers are believed to have been taken between 25 and 27 February from Pant Yr Ynn community orchard garden.
The orchard has been funded by the community council and other grants for the community to purchase trees to remember relatives and friends who have died, and for them to be able to access and use the raised beds and polytunnel. Once it is finished the community will take ownership.
Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen the stolen items, is asked to contact police via our website, by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers quoting reference 25000170270.