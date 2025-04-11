Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Llandysul that left a man with facial injuries.
Dyfed-Powys police is appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault that took place on Monday, 31 March.
The incident took place near the bus stop on Pencader Road between 2.45pm and 2.55pm.
A man was allegedly assaulted with a metal pole and pushed to the floor causing injuries to his face and body.
A black Peugeot estate car was also seen in the area around the time of the incident.
A man has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information including dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101.