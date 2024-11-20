Police are appealing for the public’s help to tackle heritage crimes.
As part of anti-social behaviour awareness week, the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team is highlighting issues faced locally around heritage crime.
It comes in a bid to help prevent and raise awareness of such crimes to protect historic assets and sites, and to educate residents and visitors.
But what are heritage crimes?
Heritage crimes can include cases of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour and they can have a real detrimental impact on communities.
Incidents can include illegal metal detecting for antiquities from the ground, also known as nighthawking, and also off-roading on such sites.
In 2022, all four of Wales’ police forces linked-up to drive down heritage crime together, by launching Op Heritage Cymru, the first initiative of its kind in the UK aimed at raising awareness and preventing heritage crime across Wales.
It sees them working with Cadw, Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, National Parks, National Trust, fire and rescue services, archaeological trusts and various volunteers across the sector to work towards a greater understanding of heritage crime.
Explaining more about heritage crimes and the effect it can have, PC Amy Bennett said: “Heritage crime harms historic assets and sites, including buildings and monuments, parks, gardens and landscapes.
“It may seem like small crimes to those involved, but it is not. Anything taken or damaged is irreplaceable - once they are gone, they are lost forever, so it is vital that we protect these landmarks and landscapes for future generations.
“To tackle these incidents, we work closely with various partners such as CADW, Clwyd-Powys Archaeological Trust, Welsh museum, National Parks and National Trust.
“We encourage the public to support us by being our eyes and ears and report crimes to us when they see they have taken place.”