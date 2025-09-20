OPTOMETRIST Dyfan Jones has been honoured for looking after the eye health of Porthmadog.
Dyfan is one of six Specsavers optometrists from the UK and Republic of Ireland to be honoured by Specsavers founders Doug and Dame Mary Perkins this year.
They received the Doug Perkins medal for clinical excellence and £1,000 at an awards dinner in their honour at the Specsavers Professional Advancement Conference at Birmingham’s ICC on 14 September.
Mr Perkins said: “Specsavers’ mission is to change lives through better sight and hearing. This year’s winners are shining examples of how our optometrists and audiologists do that every day. Congratulations to all of them.”
Dyfan graduated from Cardiff University in 2004 and became a qualified optometrist after completing his pre-registration year with Specsavers in 2005. After several years working as an employed optometrist at Specsavers Llandudno he became Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Caernarfon and opened a second store in Porthmadog in 2024.
He was nominated for going above and beyond providing community eyecare. Other opticians, pharmacies and GPs hold him in high regard, often sending patients his way.
Dyfan is honoured by the award. He said: “Additional qualifications and enhancing my scope of practice has made my daily routine much more interesting. More importantly it means we can reduce pressure on hospital services and bring health care closer to patient's homes. I’m fortunate to have supportive teams at both stores.
“We became the first Advanced Teaching Practice in North Wales for Health Improvement Wales last year and will continue to train the next cohort of clinicians towards higher qualifications. It’s an honour to be recognised through this award and work alongside such a fantastic team.
“I’m proud Specsavers Porthmadog is a key part of the neighbourhood health service. We have built strong relationships within the community, working with key healthcare providers to improve quality of life.”
