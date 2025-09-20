A Llŷn Peninsula house destroyed in a fire could become two dormer buildings.
Gwynedd Council has received an application to develop the site at Mynytho near Pwllheli.
A house called ‘Brynmor’ on the Cornwall Estate was damaged in a fire several years ago.
Only the slab remains and the existing site is now 95 per cent tarmac and chippings.
The property is listed for outline planning permission, with all matters reserved, for replacement of an existing fire damaged bungalow with two dormer bungalows.
The application has been made by Elwyn Thomas through the agent Mark Bathgate of Afallon Architecture.
The plan notes the boundaries of the proposed development will remain, as well as a hedgerow to the front, and the new proposed buildings will be based on the passive house green principles, utilising solar and air source heat pumps.
The proposed dwellings are to be situated roughly on the same footprint as the once existing dwelling.
There is also existing vehicular access, and its retention would be “in keeping with the local surroundings,” plans say.
There will be two parking spaces for each new dwelling and vehicles will be able to enter and leave the site forwards.
A suitable level of garden space would also be provided and there are also plans to develop disabled access with a ramp and level access.
The dormer bungalow plans include “escape windows to all
habitable rooms and fire and smoke alarms will be provided”.
The applicants state: “There is a mix of bungalows/dormers and houses in the vicinity but we feel a dormer bungalow would suit the site and there would be no overlooking.”
The scheme will see construction materials for the works sourced from local suppliers where possible “to reduce and minimize embodied energy, future maintenance and energy use and, where possible, sourced from accredited suppliers”.
