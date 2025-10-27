Train services are running again on the Conwy Valley line after a £1.4 million programme to make the railway more reliable during extreme weather.
The line between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction reopened to passengers on Monday 27 October, following four weeks of intensive work by Network Rail engineers and specialist contractors.
Over the past month, teams have been hard at work across the scenic valley - removing high-risk trees and clearing 600,000m² of vegetation along 54 miles of track. This vital work will help prevent fallen trees from blocking the line during future storms.
Engineers have also created a new safe walkway for railway workers and carried out safety and infrastructure upgrades to bring the route up to modern standards.
For the first time in Wales, Network Rail trialled a new rail treatment on the Conwy Valley line using a road to rail vehicle to apply a gel solution to the rails, developed with Interflon and Irish Rail. The coating breaks down leaf contamination, stays effective for up to seven days, and reactivates with rain - improving rail conditions where traditional treatment trains can’t operate.
The Conwy Valley line is one of the most picturesque in Wales, but also one of the most weather-exposed. In the past decade, storms have forced the line to close for more than 500 days - disrupting passengers and the transportation of freight goods.
This latest investment is part of a wider programme by Network Rail and Transport for Wales to future-proof the railway against the effects of climate change and deliver a more dependable service for people in North Wales.
Nick Millington, route director at Network Rail Wales & Borders, said: “These improvements will make a real difference to the reliability of services during the autumn and winter months, protecting the line from future storm damage and keeping communities connected across North Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.